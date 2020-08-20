Vampire Bloodline 2 writer Mitsoda responds to departure

You're watching Advertisements

Last night we reported that there have been major changes made to the leadership team at Hardsuit Labs, the studio developing Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2, with narrative lead Brian Mitsoda and creative director Ka'ai Cluney both relieved of their respective duties.

Now, in a statement from Mitsoda sent to RPS, it has become clear that the move to dismiss the game's narrative director has come quite of the blue. Here's the statement:

Until recently, I was the Narrative Lead on a videogame called Vampire the Masquerade: Bloodlines 2 for Hardsuit Labs, Inc being published by Paradox Interactive (which owns 30% of Hardsuit Labs). After almost five years involvement with the studio, I was suddenly terminated on 7/16/20.

That this came as a shock to me is underselling it. I've worked on Bloodlines 2 for almost five years. The story and main cast was initially conceived in my living room. I helped develop the pitch for Hardsuit Labs and helped pitch the project to Paradox in Las Vegas. I've been in charge of the narrative since the beginning, working long days and sometimes weekends to deliver a successor to Vampire the Masquerade: Bloodlines, and I've never been led to believe that I hadn't succeeded. Very obviously, I have also been involved in the PR and marketing side of things, even though it was one of the most difficult parts for me. I'm a pretty private person - press and crowds tend to heavily trigger my social anxiety (which, if you've ever wondered about the gloves, they are "armor" that make me feel less exposed in situations that trigger my anxiety).

Bloodlines and the fandom of the game mean the world to me. So I lent my legacy with the franchise, my name, and my participation in marketing efforts for the game, even when it was intensely difficult and took a mental and physical toll. This is all because I wanted to do what was best for the game and the team.

The pride in the work, the fan expectations, and the support from co-workers who started out as fans kept me going through this long five years. And I'm incredibly disappointed and frustrated to say that this is where it ends for me on the project.

I was not part of the conversations that led to the decision to delay production, and to my knowledge, there were no delays caused by the Bloodlines 2 narrative development. I am confident and proud of the work that I and my team put forward. When that work will be seen and what form it will take is unknown to me.

It was a pleasure to work on this game and with many people at Hardsuit Labs and Paradox and I'm sorry I won't be able to see it to the end. I spent years on some of the best characters and dialogue that I ever wrote. It's meant a lot to hear from the Bloodlines community and I do hope that what's finally delivered is as satisfying as I intended it to be. Thanks to all of you who supported me throughout the project.

Alexandre Mandryka has come in, presumably to take on the role held by creative director Ka'ai Cluney, although there's unlikely the same need for a new narrative lead with the game so far along. Indeed, despite all the delays, Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 is still due to release on PC and consoles next year.