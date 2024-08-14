Valve's new game Deadlock has 20,000 + concurrent players - despite not even being announced yet

HQ

Upcoming Valve game Deadlock is said to be a mix between Overwatch and Vanguard, a Moba-inspired hero shooter with aesthetics borrowed from both Team Fortress 2 and Portal but beyond June's leak, we know nothing more than that. Despite this, and despite the fact that the game hasn't even been announced yet, it has 23,000 (!) peak concurrent players, which is remarkable - to say the least. We can only assume that this gigantic alpha test also means that Valve is ready to show it off, in full.

We've not been one of the lucky ones to check out the game thus far, but with so many rumours swirling around it, we can only imagine it's a matter of time before Valve breaks its silence.

