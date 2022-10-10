Valve's gaffe with Steam Deck's latest trailer and Nintendo emulation

HQ

We all know how zealously Nintendo protects its intellectual properties on social media and streaming platforms, but it looks like Valve has gone overboard with the latest trailer for its Steam Deck console, which has now normalised its production.

A new video it released over the weekend showed an image of the console with the Yuzu app (essentially a Nintendo Switch emulator) alongside other games to run. The video was quickly removed from networks and replaced with another without the app, but it's yet another sign of the company's leniency towards emulating other companies' exclusive software. We also know from VGC that Nintendo has, in fact, repeatedly claimed copyright on several of Valve's YouTube videos showing how The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild works on the console.

Here's the updated Steam Deck video, so you can see for yourself the latest updates to Valve's handheld console.