Valve's Gabe Newell reveals his daily routine and it's about as sweet as you'd expect

Considering the eye-watering amount of money he's earned and the fact that we don't see or hear from him much nowadays, you might think all Gabe Newell does is lounge around on big piles of cash. But, he's recently explained his daily routine, and it sounds like he's staying very active.

The Valve CEO recently sat down for a rare interview with YouTuber Zalkar Saliev, where he explained what he does on a day-to-day basis. First, Gabe gets up, just like us. So relatable. Then he does some work. Then, he goes scuba diving, which is probably where most of us differ from Gabe in our daily routines.

After some more work and perhaps a second scuba dive or gym visit, he's done. Gabe says he works seven days a week, but a nice sentiment he adds in the video is that work really doesn't feel like work to him anymore.

"The kinds of things I get to do every day are super awesome," he said. "I've said it before but, when you retire, you want to like stop doing your horrible job and go do what is sort of most fun and entertaining. In that sense I've been retired for a long time."

Gabe seems to split his time between Valve and a myriad of other companies and projects. He made reference to a company that's working on a device allowing you to see pathogens in the air, and he's also creating brain-computer interfaces. With such variety in your work, it's not hard to imagine each day being pretty exciting. Also, Gabe lives on a boat, which is how he manages to find the time to go scuba diving twice a day.