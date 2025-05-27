Valve's first brain chips are arriving later this year

HQ

Steam owner Valve is looking to deliver its first brain-computer interface chips later this year. Back in 2019, Valve was looking into the idea of exploring how brain chips could work for gaming at GDC. Later, the project span off with a new start-up.

Starfish Neuroscience has since been working on a custom "electrophysiology" chip, and as explained in Starfish's first blog post (via The Verge), this chip will record brain activity and stimulate the brain. But, Starfish has said that the chip isn't yet complete, as it still needs systems to power it and the ability to stick it in someone's head. But, it's anticipating the chips arriving in late 2025.

Starfish seems to have more realistic goals than competitor Neuralink, as it also wants to remain less of an invasive implant. Starfish wishes to enable access to multiple brain regions instead of just one, without using a battery with its implants. Using multiple parts of the brain could help with things like Parkinson's disease.

Also, Starfish is working on a device designed to destroy tumours and a brain-reading stimulation system that can address depression, bipolar disorder, and more neurological conditions.

