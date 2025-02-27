Valve's Deadlock undergoes its biggest gameplay change yet

HQ

Valve's Deadlock remains in Early Access, meaning that the game is subject to change at any time. New heroes are added, new items and buffs and nerfs will change the meta consistently, and recently an alteration to the game's map offers to bring what is arguably the biggest change to the MOBA/hero shooter yet.

As explained in a new post on Steam, the entire map for Deadlock has been reworked, reducing the total lanes in the game from four down to three. With six players still being on each team, this means lanes aren't going to require two people to go solo anymore, and instead you can team up in three duo lanes.

New pathways, camps, visuals, and more have been added to reflect these changes, and it seems already people will be getting nostalgic about the Deadlock of yore. We still don't have a release date set on Deadlock yet, but as the game makes more substantial changes such as this one, it seems it's getting closer to being polished.