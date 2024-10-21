Valve won't release the Steam Deck 2 unless it's a "generational leap"

HQ

Following the release of the Steam Deck, of course other companies tried their hand at making a handheld gaming PC. There have been successes here and there but Valve's machine remains popular among gamers willing to take their PC libraries on the go.

Speaking to Reviews.org, Valve designer Lawrence Yang was asked about the upcoming Steam Deck 2, and whether the company will follow the trend of releasing yearly hardware. With the Steam Deck's aforementioned popularity, some good money could be made from more regular releases, but Yang doesn't see the point.

"We are not doing the yearly cadence," he said. "We're not going to do a bump every year. There's no reason to do that. And, honestly, from our perspective, that's kind of not really fair to your customers to come out with something so soon that's only incrementally better. So we really do want to wait for a generational leap in compute without sacrificing battery life before we ship the real second generation of Steam Deck."

Steam Deck 2, or whatever it will be called, is coming, but not for a while it seems. Valve has offered an upgrade to the original Steam Deck in the OLED version, but that was billed more as an updated model than a brand-new device.