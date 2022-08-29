Valve "will build new versions" of Steam Deck that is "more capable"

HQ

While most of us probably already assumed that Valve would continue to improve their portable unit Steam Deck and release better versions in the future, nothing have been officially revealed regarding this. Until now.

In a new Steam Deck PDF book, Valve explains their strategy for the future and writes:

"Steam Deck represents the first in a new category of Steam handheld gaming PCs. In the future, Valve will follow up on this product with improvements and iterations to hardware and software, bringing new versions of Steam Deck to market.

Valve well support Steam Deck and SteamOS well into the future. We will learn from the community about new uses for our hardware that we haven't thought of yet, and we will build new versions to be even more open and capable than the first version of Steam Deck has been."

Expect to hear about new and more powerful iterations of Steam Deack, that's also improved in other ways in a probably not too distant future. Is this in line with what you expected?

Thanks GamingBolt