Valve: "We definitely have games in development"

Gabe Newell: "It's fun to ship games."

Half-Life: Alyx gave us some of that Valve magic that has been missing for so long. But what now, was this a one off or are there more games planned? The answer to the first question is fortunately 'no' and to the latter 'yes'.

The Valve co-founder and mega-legend Gabe Newell was recently interviewed by New-Zealandish (Newell is about to become a citizen of New Zealand and will stay there) 1news, and said:

"We definitely have games in development that we're going to be announcing — it's fun to ship games. Alyx was great — to be back doing single-player games, that created a lot of momentum inside of the company to do more of that."

Newell refused to answer any questions about Half-Life and Portal though, and explained:

"I've successfully not spoken about those things for a long time and I hope to continue to not talk about them until they are moot questions. Then we'll move on to a new set of questions. The nice thing is, by not answering those questions, I avoid the community coming up with new, equally-difficult-to-answer questions."

Still... more Valve games coming. This is a good Thursday folks!

