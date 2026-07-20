Valve warns that memory prices continue to rise and that the situation is getting worse

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Step by step, consoles have been getting more expensive at an alarmingly fast rate, and when Valve announced the price of the Steam Machines in June, many people reacted negatively to the news that the bare-bones version (without a controller) would cost £879 / €1039.

Now, it certainly seems that Valve has sold everything it could manufacture anyway, but when can we expect prices to drop? Unfortunately, the answer doesn't seem particularly hopeful, because if anything, it looks like a price increase is more likely. In an interview with Bloomberg (via GamingBolt), Valve employee Yazan Aldehayyat says:

"Honestly, it's still getting worse. Just in case people are not aware. What people are seeing on retail shelves right now, from our observations, is lagging what we're seeing from a bulk supply by at least three to six months."

This is confirmed by Valve colleague Pierre-Loup Griffais, who adds in the same interview:

"We're basically building everything we can. We're limited by memory capacity, for sure."

Let's hope Valve doesn't have to raise prices, but the risk is certainly present, as the chip crisis is far from over and, in fact, seems likely to worsen in the coming months.