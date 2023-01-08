Valve wants to make a new Steam Controller

HQ

It is now three years since the first Steam Controller went out of production and Valve has reportedly sold upwards of 1.6 million of the little black plastic things. Now it seems the company is feeling ready for another attempt, a Steam Controller 2, and according to an interview with The Verge, where the designer of the Steam Deck was asked about hardware, there's a good chance it could all become a reality.

"Yeah, we want to make it happen, it's just a question of how and when.

I think it's likely that we'll explore that because it's something we wanted as well. Right now, we're focusing on the Deck, so it's a little bit of the same thing as the micro console question: it's definitely something where we'd be excited to work with a third party or explore ourselves,

Right now the fact that all the Steam Decks can play the same games and that we have one target for users to understand what kind of performance level to expect when you're playing and for developers to understand what to target... there's a lot of value in having that one spec,"

How interested would you be in a new Steam Controller and do you have any specific wishes?