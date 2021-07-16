Valve unveils its portable gaming PC

There had been rumours of Valve looking to deliver a handheld gaming PC for a while now, but now it is official. The device that prides itself on delivering "all-in-one portable PC gaming" is called Steam Deck and will allow users to take their Steam library on the go, with shipping even planning to start as soon as December 2021.

With an appearance that resembles a Nintendo Switch but with a little more heft, the device seems to offer some quite serious hardware to ensure games play well on it. The tech specs (which you can find here) state that the Steam Deck uses a Zen 2 4c/8t, 2.4-3.5GHz CPU, a 8 RDNA 2 CUs, 1.0-1.6GHz GPU, boasts 16GB of DDR5 RAM, and even offers NVMe SSDs on the two more expensive models.

The device also rocks a 1280x800 resolution screen that operates at a 60Hz refresh rate, has Bluetooth 5.0 support, a battery that can last between 2-8 hours, and even has an official dock that will be sold separately so you can hook the system up to a TV/monitor.

The Steam Deck is looking to ship with three models, all of which feature the same hardware (bar internal storage), with the first bringing 64GB of eMMC storage and costing a total of £349. The second model instead brings 256GB of NVMe SSD storage, and comes with a carrying case and an exclusive Steam Community profile bundle and will cost £459. The final edition offers 512GB of NVMe SSD storage, the case and the profile bundle, as well as an exclusive virtual keyboard and premium anti-glare etched glass, and will retail at £569.

All in all, looking at the specs and pricing, this could be quite a major release in the videogame hardware space, but we'll have to check out the system in person, and see how games truly run on the device before we can give any final opinions.

Take a look at a bunch of images of the system below.