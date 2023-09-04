Valve takes strong stance against smurfing in Dota 2

HQ

Multiplayer gaming can be frustrating, especially in a game such as Dota 2, where tensions are often high and the skill required to win a match is just as high too. Something that can really send players to a boiling point is if they find a smurf in their game.

Posing as a newbie, smurfs will be players (losers) who already have thousands of hours in a game, but will make a new account to stomp newer players. It's something that Valve has taken a stance against in its new blog post on the Dota 2 site.

"Today, we permanently banned 90,000 smurf accounts that have been active over the last few months," Valve writes. "Dota is a game best enjoyed when played on an even field. The quality of the people in a given match are what makes a match good. We're invested in making sure your matches are as good as possible, and smurfing makes matches worse. As always, if you suspect someone of smurfing in your game, use the in-game reporting options to flag them. This will help us continue to track offenders and gather data used to inform our anti-smurf efforts moving forward."

Valve has already made major efforts to remove cheating from the game, and in the past it has made smurfing harder, as it required players to have 100 hours in Dota 2 before they can even touch ranked. However, even that wasn't enough to prevent tides of smurfs from ruining the experience for less-skilled players.