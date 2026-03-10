Valve sued by UK Performing Right Society for alleged use of musical works without permission

HQ

The Performing Right Society, a UK-based collective rights management organisation, is suing Steam owner Valve for alleged use of musical work without the permission of its members. Legal proceedings have begun, with the PRS arguing Valve never obtained a license to use the tracks of its members, which include songwriters, composers, and music publishers.

As reported on by GamesIndustry.biz, the PRS does acknowledge how video game music can be part of the transformative immersion brought about as part of the overall video game experience. However, according to the legal documents, the PRS argues Valve has "never obtained a licence for its use of the rights managed by PRS on behalf of its members, comprising songwriters, composers, and music publishers."

"Many game titles which incorporate PRS members' musical works are made available on Steam," according to the suit. Big franchises are name-checked like Forza Horizon, FIFA, and GTA, none of which are published or developed by Valve, but do have a home on the Steam Store.

"The litigation will progress unless Valve Corporation engages positively with discussions and takes the necessary license to cover the use of PRS repertoire, both retrospectively and moving forwards," said the PRS, claiming that it had tried to work with Valve for years prior, but had not been met with the "appropriate engagement" from the Steam owner.

This comes as yet another legal proceeding filed against Valve, following New York's attorney general filing a suit accusing the Steam owner of unfairly targeting a younger audience with loot box mechanics.