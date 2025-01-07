Valve shuts down Steam Deck 2 rumours after AMD kicksstarts them

HQ

AMD has unveiled its new handheld Ryzen Z2 chips, designed to make devices like the Steam Deck, ROG Ally, and more run with improved performance. During a slideshow, AMD even showed off a Z2 Steam Deck, and apparently said one was on the way.

According to reporting from The Verge, journalists were even told that the Steam Deck, Lenovo Legion Go, and ROG Ally would all be getting a Z2 version. However, Valve coder Pierre-Loup Griffais hopped on Bluesky to explain that this isn't the case.

"There is and will be no Z2 Steam Deck," he wrote. "Guessing the slide was meant to say the series is meant for products like that, not announcing anything specific."

So, unfortunately a Steam Deck 2 announcement isn't likely to be imminent. But, that doesn't stop other gaming handhelds from making use of the Z2 chips, which could mean we'll see more competitors take a shot at Valve's throne.