Valve sets a date for Steam Next Fest this June

Valve has officially put a date on when the Steam Next Fest will take place this summer. Following up from the success of the event over the last year, including the very recent spring iteration, which served as a "multi-day celebration of upcoming games", the summer take on the event will once again offer up plenty of game demos to chew through, as well as developer livestreams and talks to learn more about upcoming titles coming to Steam.

As for the exact dates when Steam Next Fest will return this summer, we're told by Valve that June 13-20 will be the dates and that it will start at 18:00 BST / 19:00 CEST on the 13th. If you want to set a reminder so you don't miss the Next Fest, you can head here to do so.