Valve seems to have played us with the upcoming Team Fortress 2 update

HQ

The Team Fortress 2 community boomed to life a few days ago, after Valve released a statement revealing that the game would be getting an update, an "update-sized update" for that matter, and one that could contain "who knows what else". Needless to say the broad phrasing and open-ended terms led many to believe that this would be something truly expansive.

However, this will seemingly not be the case, as Valve has backtracked on this statement and has re-worded the original text so that one of the two aforementioned quotes above now reads as "holiday-sized update", with the other being removed entirely.

There is still mention that the update will offer: "items, maps, taunts, unusual effects, war paints, and other community-contributed fixes for the game", but anyone hoping for much else should get their expectations in check.

So, long story short, Valve has pulled a fast one on us and tricked us a bit with what this update will actually offer, but either way, we'll know for certain soon, as the update looks to be planned for the summer.