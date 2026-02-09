Valve refunds money to Ashes of Creation players even if they don't meet the refund requirements

HQ

Ashes of Creation, already considered the biggest scam in the world of video games, continues to be the talk of the town. Fortunately, this time it's good news, as many players have requested refunds upon learning of the game's cancellation, and Valve is accepting those refunds without issue.

This is newsworthy because although Steam allows refunds to be requested, they must be approved and meet a series of requirements, such as the game not yet being released, not exceeding 2 hours of play, or no more than 14 days having passed since the release.

With Ashes of Creation, many players did not meet these requirements set by Valve, but Reddit has confirmed that even without meeting the requirements, refunds are being accepted. Although there has been no official statement from Steam or Valve, many users believe that they have done so in response to the unfair situation for players that has arisen with the cancellation of the game, and they have been quick to express their positive comments about Valve's "care" for its community.

Have you requested a refund for Ashes of Creation?