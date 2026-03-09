Valve reconfirms Steam Machine release in 2026

HQ

At the end of last year, Valve showed off its new line of hardware. A new Steam Controller, Steam Frame, and the main headline grabber, the half-console, half-PC of the Steam Machine. Valve was entering the console space, and it said it would do so in early 2026.

Due to the RAM and storage shortages affecting everything gaming and PC, though, Valve had to push back the release of the Steam Machine and its buddies from the early parts of the year until later in 2026. Then, a Steam Community post over the weekend said that the company only hoped it could get the hardware out this year.

This has been changed, however, and the post now says that the plan is to definitely release Steam's new lot of hardware in 2026. "We shared recently that there have been challenges with memory and storage shortages, but we will be shipping all three products this year. More updates will be shared as we finalize our plans," Valve wrote.

We probably shouldn't expect a release anytime soon, but it seems Valve is raring to go with this new line-up of hardware once again. The Steam Machine looks to be a big hit whenever it releases, so long as the price point doesn't seem like too much of a blow to people's wallets. PC gamers are wanting a small, capable gaming rig that can pop in their living room, but in today's climate, they're probably only going to spend so much.