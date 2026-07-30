Valve reckons it'll have wrapped up all current Steam Machine reservations by the end of the year

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If you've popped yourself down on the reservation list for a Steam Machine, you may or may not be in luck, depending on where you are in Valve's mysterious queue. Some users have already unboxed their Gabe Cubes, and are enjoying digging into their latest way to play the same five games in their Steam library. Others are still waiting, and if you're one such Steam user, you may not be best pleased to hear it could be months yet before you get the all important email saying you can buy a Steam Machine.

As Valve explains in a new post on Steam (thanks, PC Gamer), it is hoping to have caught up on the reservation queue as it stands by the end of 2026. "If you have a reservation, you can expect an email offering you the chance to purchase by the end of the year. If you have a spot on one of the waitlists, there is a chance you could be moved into reservations depending on which product you're on the list for; in those instances we will email you about your new reservation status first, with a purchase email to follow once your spot in that queue comes up," Valve writes.

The waitlist differs slightly from reservations, as you'll have to hope someone misses out on their reservation in order to be bumped up from the waitlist. Even if you have a Steam Machine reserved, though, you might not necessarily get one. In your inbox, you'll get told it's time to buy, and then best hope you have the money ready for the Steam Machine within three days, otherwise your slot is given away.

Valve is digging through the long list of people wanting a Steam Machine, and if you've not got one yet, unfortunately there's not exactly a narrow window for you to expect your golden ticket to come in. It could be tomorrow, could be before December 31st. Who knows?