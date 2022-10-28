Valve raises its recommended prices on Steam

HQ

Like many other things that are becoming more expensive as inflation rises and the dollar strengthens, our beloved Steam is now trending the same way. Valve has announced today that it is increasing its recommended retail prices for games in several markets, with some locations seeing increases of up to 485%. If you are unlucky enough to live in Argentina, Steam's new guide for how game developers should price their games means that for us in UK there will be a price increase of 8%. From £46.49 to £49.99.

The adjustments are being made to balance with inflation and a full list of how the new prices affect the different regions can be found below. In other words, dark times await us PC gamers.

What are your thoughts on this and how are you dealing with inflation and the rising prices?