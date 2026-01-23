Valve overhauls secret game Deadlock once more in the Old Gods, New Blood update

HQ

Okay, it might be a bit unfair of me to write that Valve's upcoming MOBA shooter Deadlock is a "secret game." It has been available to play in beta form since 2024, but it's still only playable if you have a golden ticket via an invite from one of your Steam friends. Therefore, there are likely some out there still kept away from the occult streets of New York.

In the Old Gods, New Blood update, we get the biggest lot of changes coming to Deadlock yet. Six new heroes are being added to the game, and just like when Mina, Billy, Paige, Victor, Drifter, and The Doorman made their way in, players will vote on when the newcomers get to arrive. There's a lot of variety in this batch, from the werewolf shifter Silver to the sleepy cat Rem. There's also the rumoured vampire hunter Venator, a unicorn lady called Celeste, an undead witch girl known as Graves, and a devil boy who looks like he's popped straight out of an AO3 fanfic called Apollo.

Two new heroes release per week, starting on the week commencing on the 26th of January. Players can vote by playing games, either in regular Deadlock or in the new Street Brawl mode. Street Brawl is a fast-paced, 4v4 game mode which has players pick three items per round and then fight to win a best-of-five game in the mean streets.

New patrons also are making headlines, as it seems the Amber Hand and the Sapphire Flame are undergoing a bit of a rebrand. Now, the Amber Hand will be known as the Hidden King, a shadowy figure dwelling in the city's depths. The Sapphire Flame gets The Archmother, a being of pure order who seeks to return to the city. Both new patron designs usher in major changes to the bases. Of course, it wouldn't be a Deadlock overhaul without some map changes, all of which you can see in the full article here.

Hopefully, with the roster of characters ever growing, and the game becoming more and more visually impressive, there's hope to be had for a full release fairly soon. Perhaps coinciding with the launch of the Steam Machine, which is set to release this year.