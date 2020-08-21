Valve on MS Flight Simulator: "Downloads won't affect refunds"

You're watching Advertisements

Following some controversy that arose on Microsoft Flight Simulator's Steam page, Valve has decided to publish some clarifications regarding the game's refund policies. In recent days, in fact, many people complained to the company that the two hours of play (after which compensation can't be obtained) are completely absorbed by the installation of the game, effectively preventing the players interested in being refunded from accessing the procedure.

In an email response to this, Valve - through VP of marketing Doug Lombardi - states that the download and installation of Microsoft Flight Simulator won't be taken into account as playtime. The count of two hours will begin, therefore, as soon as you start the game, thus allowing players to be refunded without an issue.

The good news is that Microsoft and Valve are actively working to improve download times, although no further details have been shared at the moment. You can read our review of Microsoft Flight Simulator over here.

Thanks, PC Gamer.