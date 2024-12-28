Valve lists Steam's top grossing games of 2024

HQ

Statistics are fun! So what better way to wrap up the year than with Steam's recently released list of the top-grossing titles on the platform for 2024. Perhaps unsurprisingly, Counter-Strike 2, DOTA 2, PUBG, and Apex Legends appear among the top-ranked games, which are divided into Platinum, Gold, Silver, and Bronze categories based on revenue.

Valve hasn't disclosed exact sales figures or revenue for the games, but the rankings offer a glimpse into which titles dominated the market throughout the year. The annual summary reflects trends within the gaming industry and players' preferences.

Without any specific order, here's the list of the 12 highest-earning games on Steam this past year. You can find the complete list here:



Counter-Strike 2



Dota 2



Palworld



PUBG



Elden Ring



Black Myth: Wukong



Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2



Call of Duty: Black Ops 6



Apex Legends



Helldivers II



Baldur's Gate 3



Destiny 2



Are you surprised by any game's inclusion or exclusion from the list?