Valve is willing to help Microsoft with Game Pass for Steam

Currently, Game Pass subscribers on PC need to use Microsoft's own launcher to access the game library, but now Valve CEO Gabe Newell has told PC Gamer that there's really nothing stopping the service from coming to Steam as well. Newell also hinted that Valve isn't particularly interested in launching its own Game Pass-style service:

"I don't think it's something that we think we need to do ourselves, building a subscription service at this time, but for their customers it's clearly a popular option, and we'd be more than happy to work with them to get that on Steam."

Phil Spencer has tested Steam Deck and is said to be very impressed with it so far. Gabe Newell also hints that they have been talking to Microsoft themselves about the possibility of running PC Game Pass on Steam in the future:

"We've talked to people there quite a bit about that topic. If your customers want it, then you should figure out how to make it happen. That's where we're at."

Do you think we'll see Game Pass on Steam in the future?