Valve is rumoured to have entered mass production on a new VR headset

HQ

What exactly is going on inside the walls of Valve? That's the question we've all been asking ourselves in recent months, especially given the incredible amount of rumours circulating. From Half-Life 3 to new hardware and all sorts of other projects, it's clear that something is is cooking. The question is just what?

Perhaps the most anticipated thing, well besides the much rumoured Half-Life 3 of course, is the follow up to the Index, Valve's now six-year-old VR headset. The once smoking hot piece of tech that in all honesty feels a bit outdated as of late. New hardware has been said to be in development under the code name Deckard, a rumour that now has gained some new momentum.

Because, according to information from China, Valve has indeed begun production of Index 2, or whatever the device will be called, and it is estimated that between 400,000 and 600,000 units will be manufactured annually. In terms of scale, this measures up to the same volume of Vision Pro-units Apple have manufactured.

Also it is worth noting that Valve recently trademarked something called "Steam Frame" a few weeks ago. A term that data miners have linked to SteamVR. It is therefore within the realm of reason to believe that maybe, just maybe, "Deckard" is indeed a reality, or at least we could all hope so.

What do you think and hope for? Is a Valve Index 2 something you're interested in?