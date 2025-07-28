Valve is making some big changes to the Steam Store

HQ

Valve is changing up the Steam Store, bringing some big UI improvements to PC gaming's most-popular digital marketplace.

You can check out the refreshed Steam Store page right now if you're opted into the Steam Client Beta (instructions on how to do that here). But, if you want a rundown before you switch from old to new, Steam outlined the major changes in a blog post.

The left column, which once had gift cards, tags, recommended, browse, and more has now been moved into the blue bar at the top, with the menu bar being able to find what you need more easily, with tabs for browsing, recommendations, hardware, and more.

Finding what you want on the Steam Store is now going to be a bit easier, too. Browse now offers a variety of ways to find top games, without just showing what's really popular right now. Recommendations combine all your creator and friend recommendations as well as suggestions from your purchase history.

The search bar is probably the biggest change, as it now automatically shows popular items and brings up past searches if you're looking to finally buy a game you've been keeping an eye on. The goal is to make the overall experience smoother and more tailored to the user, rather than have a one-size-fits-all approach to the Steam Store.