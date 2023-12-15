Valve is bringing some major changes to the Steam Workshop

HQ

While a lot of us may turn to Nexus Mods nowadays to get alterations for our favourite games, Valve is hard at work on updating the Steam Workshop to bring some new and interesting features to it.

As explained in a new blog post, players can now track what mods are being downloaded in their Downloads page, rather than just seeing a Workshop download bar. Also, they can easily manage the mods they're subscribed to with the new interface.

For more advanced users, you can change the loading order for mods, to make sure they don't clash with one another, and you can disable certain mods from being loaded in rather than having to delete them from your downloads.

