Valve is being sued in the UK for £656 million

Valve has been accused of shutting out competition in the PC market, according to a new lawsuit filed at the Competition Appeal Tribunal in London. The suit claims Valve - the owner of giant digital marketplace Steam - has forced game publishers to sign up to "price parity obligations" which prevents titles from being sold for cheap on rival platforms.

The suit then claims that this has allowed Valve to charge up to 30% on excessive commission, making players pay too much for add-ons and and games. Valve is accused of breaching UK competition law for six years.

Steam has always been the dominant PC digital marketplace, but when you look at the competition, it's not hard to see why Valve remains at the top. Hardcore Steam fanboys and the fact that a lot of other digital marketplaces can't offer the same variety and features means that Steam remains king, whether fairly or unfairly.

Do you think Steam is too dominant?

