Valve is begging Steam Deck users to stop huffing exhaust fumes

The Steam Deck. An incredibly useful device for the gamer on the go, offering much more power than your average Nintendo Switch and giving you access to all of your Steam library. As well as using it as a gaming device, apparently people have been enjoying huffing the fumes from the exhaust ports on their Steam Decks.

This is something Valve isn't too happy about. In a Reddit post, a Steam Deck user asked Valve support to see if taking in a big breath of exhaust fumes was a good idea. To the shock of absolutely no one, Valve said don't do that.

"As with all electronics, it is generally not recommended you inhale the exhaust fumes on your device. While there are no safety concerns with general usage, directly inhaling the device's vent fumes should be avoided. We understand that it may be a meme, but please refrain from this behaviour for the safety of your health," reads Valve's response.

Users are in no way convinced by this response, and in the comments of the original Reddit post as well as on other social medias, they have claimed they will remain huffing the fumes until their lungs give out. Even Hello Games' Sean Murray got in on the fun.