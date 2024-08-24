Valve have officially revealed their new game Deadlock

HQ

Valve have had their hand forced, sort of, into officially revealing their upcoming game titled Deadlock and setting up its Steam page. Deadlock has been in the public awareness since as far back as May of this year, when the invite-only alpha launched on the aforementioned platform.

This makes it sound far more exclusive than it is, as each player had an unlimited number of invites, so the game (and subsequently leaks) spread online like wildfire - so much so that Deadlock has already achieved a peak of 44,000 concurrent players before its launch. So yeah, really under wraps this one...

Deadlock combines elements of third-person shooters with traditional MOBA elements, leaning much more into the latter in strategic games that are supposed to last around 30 minutes. Additionally, Deadlock is supposedly functional on both Windows and Steam Deck.

There isn't much confirmed material on Valve's end yet, with the assets in-game and on the Steam store officially being placeholder/experimental content, but just how much will change between now and the game's release is unknown, although I'd guess it won't be a huge amount (thanks, GameRant).