Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Netflix Russia conflictElden RingPlaystation announcementsUncharted FilmBruno Mars FortniteDownload Plants vs Zombies: Garden Warfare 210 Tricks Elden Ring
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Valve has more than doubled Steam Deck production

This comes as units are still very difficult to acquire.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

It's hard to get a PlayStation 5 or an Xbox Series X, but buying a Steam Deck is a next level challenge. They are very hard to get and completely sold out with long lines of pre-ordering folk who still haven't got their unit yet.

But perhaps things will get better now, as Valve tweets that the production of Steam Deck now has increased a lot and that more than double the amount of units will be shipped. Sounds good to us, are you getting a Steam Deck?

Valve has more than doubled Steam Deck production


Loading next content