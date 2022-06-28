Valve has more than doubled Steam Deck production

HQ

It's hard to get a PlayStation 5 or an Xbox Series X, but buying a Steam Deck is a next level challenge. They are very hard to get and completely sold out with long lines of pre-ordering folk who still haven't got their unit yet.

But perhaps things will get better now, as Valve tweets that the production of Steam Deck now has increased a lot and that more than double the amount of units will be shipped. Sounds good to us, are you getting a Steam Deck?