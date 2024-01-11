Valve has been underselling how much the Steam Deck OLED changes things

HQ

Rarely does a company ever undersell itself. Especially in the gaming space, we'll see advertisements all the time about how the latest title, console, or accessory is going to change our lives.

But, in a strange state of affairs, it seems that Valve has undersold the value of the Steam Deck OLED. From the name you're just going to think that the panel of the handheld PC has been replaced, and while that is true, as we found out in our Quick Look, the machine also has over 30 differences from the basic Steam Deck to help improve the overall experience.

