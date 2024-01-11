Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Valve has been underselling how much the Steam Deck OLED changes things

We've checked out the handheld PC and have shared our thoughts.

Rarely does a company ever undersell itself. Especially in the gaming space, we'll see advertisements all the time about how the latest title, console, or accessory is going to change our lives.

But, in a strange state of affairs, it seems that Valve has undersold the value of the Steam Deck OLED. From the name you're just going to think that the panel of the handheld PC has been replaced, and while that is true, as we found out in our Quick Look, the machine also has over 30 differences from the basic Steam Deck to help improve the overall experience.

If you've not yet thought about delving into the handheld PC space, or you're wondering which one is right for you, you can check out the Quick Look below, and you can read our review of it here.

