Valve confirms the Steam Machine releases this summer

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As Valve makes its second foray into the console game, it seems that the ongoing increased cost of RAM could be about to dash its hopes of becoming a main force in video game consoles. Even so, we were promised the Steam Machine and Steam Frame this year, and Valve has now told us we'll be getting them quite soon.

As confirmed in a new Steam Community post, Valve says that both it's new PC/console and VR device will launch this summer. While the Steam Frame will certainly be of interest to those interested in VR, and is getting its own Verified status for VR games, the main focus is on the Steam Machine, a PC roughly six times more powerful than a Steam Deck, that makes it easier than ever to play your Steam games in your living room.

Like the Steam Deck and Steam Frame, the Steam Machine will also get its own Verified status for games. If a developer has a game that runs on the Deck, it need not worry about it performing well on the Steam Machine. But, if it requires a bit more power, the Machine has it.

We're still in the dark around the Steam Machine's price, probably the most-important factor in deciding how many people are going to be able to buy this thing at launch. With the Steam Deck price having increased by a whopping 40% in recent weeks, we doubt the Steam Machine will be cheap.