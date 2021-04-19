Sons of the Forest releaseIGI 3 2021Cities Skylines TipsWRC 10Dauntless reviewPubg reportDell AlienwareTekken 7Doom SlayerMonster Hunter Switch
news
Dota 2

Valve confirms a second season of DOTA: Dragon's Blood

And is teasing that fans should watch the Free to Play documentary on Netflix.

We're closing in on a month since the DOTA: Dragon's Blood series arrived on Netflix. It might not have taken the world by storm to the same degree as Castlevania or The Witcher, but has certainly been fairly well received. That's why today's announcement isn't especially surprising even if it's good.

Valve has confirmed that DOTA: Dragon's Blood is getting a second season simply called Book 2. That's pretty much everything we get besides a poster, but the fact that we're also encouraged to watch the Free to Play documentary on Netflix because it includes an "updated end credits sequence" sure makes it sound like we might get a tease or two there.

Dota 2

