Valve claims that the Steam Machine beats 70% of gaming PCs

This week's announcement of the Steam Machine was undeniably one of the nicest surprises in a good long time. But several questions remain regarding the hardware, not at least its performance. With many players wondering if the revealed specs will be enough. But Valve has now clarified that people shouldn't worry. And that the machine is far more capable than what the skeptics think.

In a recent interview, Yazan Aldehayyat, one of the many engineers at Valve who worked on the hardware, says that the company built the Steam Machine by analyzing the components that dominate among Steam users. This led them to land on a configuration with 6-core processors and an RDNA 3 GPU with 28 CUs. Which according to Valve is equivalent to or better than 70% of the systems people have at home.

"We looked at the Steam Hardware Survey. That gives us a good benchmark of people's home devices in terms of performance. The Steam Machine is equal or better than 70% of what people have"

According to Aldehayyat, the goal was never to create a powerful monster PC. But rather offer an affordable, smooth and above all simple platform - accessible to as many people as possible. Where they wanted the majority of games on Steam to run without issues. Which undeniably sounds like a sensible approach, don't you think?

