Valve celebrates strongest year for new releases ever and Steam Deck continued success in 2024 Year in Review

Valve has released its Steam Year in Review for 2024, which gives us a good look at how the digital storefront has done over the past year. In a year that wasn't quite as stellar as 2023 when we look at game releases, Steam still managed to set records.

Specifically, it continued its improving rate of revenue from newly released games, making 2024 the best year for New Release Revenue on Steam. New Release Revenue comes from games' gross revenue within the first 30 days of their release. A game is counted from when it is first made available to purchase on Steam, whether that's in Early Access or as a full release. New Release Revenue has increased almost exactly 10x since 2014, and more than 200 new titles garnered $1 million in New Release Revenue last year.

Also, the Steam Deck proved itself a continuing success, as according to Valve 330 million hours were spent gaming on the Steam Deck last year, which marks a 67% increase from the year before. While the Steam Deck may still be considered fairly niche to some, its power within the PC gaming space is becoming clearer by the year, as it continues to show its influence.

