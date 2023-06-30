Valve bans the use of AI in Steam games

HQ

We are living through a new digital revolution that has been advancing by leaps and bounds in recent months, and all because of the increasingly widespread use of artificial intelligence for almost any aspect of life or production. But not everyone agrees on how this progress is being managed, and the fact is that AI can take away a multitude of creative jobs and leave them in the hands of an algorithm. But there are companies that have already taken a stand against it, and one of them is Valve, the owner of Steam.

In a new change to the terms of use for studios, publishers and developers who want to publish their games on the world's largest PC gaming platform, Steam now prohibits new incoming titles from using AI-generated "art assets", or those that they cannot prove they own the rights or authorship to.

While it initially appeared that this restriction was only linked to images or videos, it seems that lines of text may also be affected. Steam wants all dialogue in games to be generated manually, and for the video game industry to remain artisanal.

