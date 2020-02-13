Valve bans over 40,000 Dota 2 players for abusing matchmaking

Don't you just hate it when you queue up for a match in your new favourite game and get destroyed by a team of high-level players? Well, so does Valve, it would seem as it just recently swung its banhammer so hard it could most likely be heard across the surface of Tellus.

The bans in question were focused on Dota 2 players "abusing matchmaking", which most likely refers to players boosting, de-ranking and using smurf accounts. In English, not video game speak, this would mean playing with a team of higher-ranking players, voluntarily doing bad to lower ones rank and play worse players and using a brand-new, separate account to play new players as a game veteran, respectively.

"We have banned over 40,000 accounts for players who were found abusing matchmaking. These bans will now appear as game bans in Steam as well as being matchmaking bans in Dota 2."

People are already starting to cause an uproar in the comments on the Twitter announcement, so we're guessing the bans weren't popular with those banned.

Are you excited for this major matchmaking ban wave to alter the game for those playing fair?