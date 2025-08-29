Valve announces that Yakutou Brothers will be attending The International in Gaimin Gladiators' place

HQ

Recently, we reported on the surprising development surrounding Dota 2's The International 2025, an event that won't feature Gaimin Gladiators due to the team facing some internal issues.

With this in mind, Valve has now revealed the substitute team that will attend the premier tournament to replace Gaimin Gladiators, with this set to be Yakutou Brothers. In a brief announcement on social media, Valve confirms as much by stating:

"Yakutou Brothers will be competing in The International. The players fighting to claim the Aegis of Champions will be..."

As for who these players are expected the following to be in attendance at the event:



Jin "flyfly" Zhiyi



Zhou "Emo" Yi



Xiang "Beyond" Zhenghong



Ye "BoBoKa" Zhibiao



Chan "Oli-" Chon Kien



How far do you think this team will go in The International?