Valtteri Bottas will start the F1 2026 season with a penalty from 15 months ago

HQ

Valtteri Bottas, the 36-year-old Finnish driver who teams up with Sergio Pérez for the Cadillac debut in Formula 1 this season, starting this weekend in Australia, will serve a penalty from an infraction caused in December 2024, during the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, in his final race with Sauber (now Audi). His manoeuvres caused Kevin Magnussen to crash in Bottas' rear. Magnussen still managed to continue, but Bottas had to retire from the race, and in addition was given a five-grid sanction and lost five penalty points in his licence.

Because Bottas did not race during the 2025 season, the sanction was left hanging there... until now, 15 months later, when Bottas is about to start a new season with a new team. Despite all the time spent since then, FIA's sanction still stands, and that's why he will start the race with a five-grid penalty.

Motorsport explains that FIA changed the rules and now grid penalties for the subsequent race will be cleared after 12 months. However, the rule did not apply retroactively, so Bottas will still have to serve the penalty. Thankfully for him, the five points from his licence he lost that day have been restored 12 months later.