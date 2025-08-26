Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Pérez confirmed as Cadillac F1 drivers for the 2026

HQ

Cadillac F1 Team, the new Formula 1 team next year, will have two veteran drivers during their debut season: Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Pérez. The American team has announced it on Tuesday. It is perhaps a bit surprising, as it was expected that Cadillac would be on an experienced driver paired with a debutant.

Many were expecting to see IndyCar drivers Colton Herta or Álex Palou on the top motorsport category next year, but sporting director Graeme Lowdon instead has opted for the combined experience of the 35-year-old Finnish driver Bottas (10 Grand Prix wins, twice runner-up in World Championship, 246 starts and 67 podiums since 2013 with Williams, Mercedes, Alfa Romeo and Sauber) and 35-year-old Mexican driver "Checo" Pérez (6 Grand Prix wins, once runner-up, 281 starts and 39 podiums with Sauber, McLaren, Force India, Racing Point and Red Bull).

Lowdon highlights that their "leadership, feedback, race-hardened instincts and of course their speed will be invaluable as we bring this team to life."

"They've seen it all and they know what it takes to succeed in Formula 1. But more importantly, they understand what it means to help build a team."

Each of the drivers had something to say about their new jobs, after signing multi-year deals. Bottas said he "felt something different, ambitious but also grounded". "This isn't just a racing project; it's a long-term vision."

"I've had the honor of working with some of the best teams in the world, and I can already see the same professionalism and hunger here. This is an iconic brand with a big legacy in American motorsport, and to be a part of the story as it enters the world stage of F1 is incredibly special for me", also thanking Mercedes for their "unwavering support and sportmanship as they facilitated his exit.

Meanwhile, Pérez, surprisingly fired from Red Bull last year, taking some sabbatical time off the sport, feels this can be "the team of the Americas", expecting support from the continent. "From our first conversations, I could sense the passion and determination behind this project. Cadillac is a legendary name in American motorsport, and to help bring such a

fantastic company to Formula 1 is a huge responsibility, one I'm confident of taking on".