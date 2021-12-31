Valorant's game director is leaving the title to "work on something new"

HQ

It has been revealed that the game director of Valorant, Joe Ziegler will be stepping back from the title to move on and "work on something new" at Riot Games. Revealed in a blog post on the game's website, it has been mentioned that Andy Do will now be stepping in to occupy the position and guide Riot's tactical shooter going forward.

"It is with a heart full of gratitude and a deep excitement that I come to you today with news," said Ziegler. "After 8 years of working on VALORANT, building it from the ground up with a team of dedicated and passionate developers who've worked tirelessly to serve you all with the respect and admiration that you deserve, I am giving up the mantle of game director of the VALORANT tac-shooter to my good friend, Andy Ho."

As for what is next for Ziegler, all that was shared was; "As for me, I'll be starting something new (*wink, secrets...) in the hopes that we can even scratch the surface of the amazing impact VALORANT has already had so far."

What do you think Riot Games and Ziegler are set to start working on?