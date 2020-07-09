Cookies

Valorant

Valorant's first Ultra Edition skins land tomorrow

Riot Games' multiplayer title Valorant is getting its first batch of ultra edition skins tomorrow and they're based on firey dragons.

Riot Games' Valorant has managed to rack up a hefty player base in its short time on the Riot launcher (hell, it managed to do pretty darn good ahead of its release as well with gamers from all over the world taking advantage of Twitch stream's potential to drop beta codes). Being a free-to-play game, Valorant is set to make its money off of microtransactions and the cost of items has already been criticised.

However, the game will be getting its first 'Ultra Edition' skins tomorrow, on July 10, called 'Elderflame' and the skins look really cool (or rather the opposite, as they channel the flames of a firey dragon. Take a look at the teaser trailer via this link.

