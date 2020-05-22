Valorant will officially be released on June 2

You watching Advertisements

Riot Games recently confirmed the PC launch date of its multiplayer game Valorant and it's not too far in the future, releasing on June 2. The game is pretty much good to go, but the game's closed beta will be taken offline next week so that the studio can implement the final tweaks and tidy up for the game's official launch. Once the servers are back up and running, there will be another game mode available in the game and players can expect both an additional map and a new agent (no details are known just yet).

However, during the transition, all progress will be wiped, which was communicated early on during the beta phase. Furthermore, participants who already spent money will gain it back with a small interest rate. In order to cope with the rush of the community, the developer wants to rent fresh server farms in London, Madrid and Warsaw, amidst different locations in the US.