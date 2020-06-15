You're watching Advertisements

Valve's success story Counter-Strike has dominated the esports scene for a long time and very few developers have dared to compete against it with a similar gameplay concept - until now. Riot Games is currently working on a variety of new games and among them, Valorant has been on the forefront for many. Now, the game is available for all to play and it seems as though it could become a big-hitter on the esports scene.

While Valorant is simple to explain, it's hard to master. The players are separated into two teams and each team consists of five players. One either plays as an attacker or a defender and each match stretches out into, at most, 24 rounds, where the teams switch sides at half-time. The team who first wins 13 rounds leaves the match victorious and each round can be won in three ways. Either one team eliminates the other or the bomb (spike) that the attacking team has placed in one of the three possible locations depending on which map is being played explodes or gets defused. Should the round end in a tie, an extra and last round crowns the victor.

Since Riot Games is the studio responsible for the massive success that is League of Legends it might not come as a surprise that Valorant isn't a copy of Counter-Strike: Global Offensive. The aspect that gives Valorant such a unique feel is the fact that each character has unique abilities, just like in League of Legends. For example, there's Sova, who apart from the weapons one can purchase ahead of the start of the round, is geared up with a bow. A bow which, in turn, is equipped with arrows that can either scan areas to pinpoint the locations of other players or electrify enemies. Every character also has an ultimate ability and in Sova's case, players will get an ability similar to that of Overwatch's Hanzo's, where players will fire an arrow that ignores the resistance of surfaces and kills those on the other side. A separate character is equipped with items that resemble shock grenades or smoke grenades while another character can heal and resurrect teammates by using magic. After having tried a vast variety of characters, we can confirm that they are all interesting and fun to play gameplay-wise. However, they lack personality which, sadly, makes them all less interesting to familiarise oneself with.

While we're on the topic of Valorant's characters, the character design is honestly pretty boring. In all honesty, the graphics are rather bleak overall and it pales in comparison to games like Overwatch. Granted, Valorant isn't about the graphics but about challenging, tactical combat, but it's hard to start a 2020 game up that could have been released in 2014 seen to visuals when you've become used to the graphical splendour of today's games. The same can be said of the menus that also feel a bit last-gen visually, displaying boring, bland backgrounds and fonts, adding to the "old" first impression of Valorant, essentially making it feel a bit uninspired. A game released in 2020 shouldn't look this boring.

That said, as we mentioned earlier, Valorant isn't about graphics, it's about intense, tactical and challenging combat. To assemble a team of five and communicate one's way to victory is, of course, the best course of action. If you're planning to go at it solo, you're going to have to pray to a higher power of your choice to get matched with a team of team-players of which your companions are as cautious and tactical as you are and don't mistake the game for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare's Team Deathmatch, because trust us - your skill will be put to the test. It's all about tactics in Valorant and if you're looking to get good, you'll have to put in the hours.

The maps are on the small side and ahead of each round, you have 30 seconds to equip your character with the gear you want to use and head in the direction of your preferred starting location. We felt like those 30 seconds were some seconds too many and we would have preferred Riot to shorten that timer to at least 20 seconds. Especially considering the size of the maps you're on, the timer goes by rather slowly and you'll easily be able to start in the middle of the map if you'd like to. It also means that you can die in a second if you're not cautious. Just like in Counter-Strike, other players can also hear your footsteps so make sure to not run ahead, thinking you'll have the advantage. You might get lucky once, but probably not twice.

During the 30 second wait ahead of each round, you can, apart from buying weapons and gear, buy abilities for your character. To make things easier, once again using Sova as an example, one can equip one's character with, for example, a drone and two electrifying arrows. Your sonar arrow is good to go from the get-go and refills automatically after a while. The character's ultimate is refilled during the match and can also be rushed by picking orbs at select locations on the map. These orbs are, however, placed in a way that has you out in the open, so bringing a teammate with you when attempting to grab them is preferable. That said, remember that you'll be able to see both enemies and teammates who have their ultimate ready but so can your enemies which could send them directly to you once you pick up an orb.

Just like in Counter-Strike, it's important to be able to handle 'sprays', i.e. it's important to be able to keep shooting without losing one's accuracy. One singular shot can be enough to eliminate an opponent and the same goes for your enemies, aiming in on your skull. Accuracy is therefore key in Valorant and this is just one of many aspects that makes the game hard to master.

Because of the fact that characters differ greatly from the rest, it's important to learn how to play more than one's favourite character. If you want to get really good at the game you should learn to play them all and not just keeping to the one you find the most fun to play. As we previously stated, the characters' lack of personality can lead one to not explore the different ones too much but doing so will pay off in the end. Regardless if you like to play aggressively or defensively, you'll find characters and weapons that fit your playstyle. However, skilled players can easily counter each of your pics as well. Valorant is, again, a team-focused game and communication and assistance are both important.

Those who don't have time (or the energy) to play a game á 24 potential rounds can try the mode 'Spike Rush' out, which is over and done with in about ten minutes. I this mode, the number of rounds are reduced and each player on the attacking side is equipped with a bomb with the goal of planting one of them. Here, you won't get the option to buy gear ahead of the round start. Instead, every player has the same prerequisites and the characters' standard abilities are refilled for free. This isn't the game mode that'll net the most players, surely, but it's nice to know that one can try other modes out if one would get bored of the standard mode or if one doesn't have time for a longer match.

For a free-to-play game, there's a lot to enjoy for free in Valorant. This, however, doesn't mean that you don't have the option to spend some hard-earned cash in-game. If you want to pimp your guns out you can always pay to get so-called 'Valorant Points' to get cosmetic items for. Loot boxes, however, are not present.

Valorant is a fun game that we'll most definitely hear about more within the esports scene and considering the fact that there's plenty of room for new characters to be added and the fact that more maps are necessary, the game will continue to expand down the line. If you're bored of CS:GO or just want to check something new out that's free to try out, there are plenty of reasons as to why you should give Valorant a chance.