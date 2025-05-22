Valorant is now an Emmy winner

HQ

Riot Games has begun its effort to be named an EGOT winner. The game developer is now the recipient of an Emmy trophy, as during the recent Sports Emmys show, the Valorant Champions Tour took home an award for Outstanding Esports Championship Coverage.

The award was given specifically for the EDward Gaming vs. Team Heretics match that constituted the 2024 Valorant Champions Grand Final. It beat out some big names too, as it was stacked up against the 2024 Call of Duty League Championship Weekend, the Dota 2 Championships, IEM Cologne 2024, and the League of Legends Worlds 2024 Final too.

The question now remains how Riot intends to get its hands on an Oscar, Grammy, and a Tony... albeit with shows with production and soundtracks of Arcane's quality, the first two don't seem out of the question.