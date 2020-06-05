Cookies

Valorant

Valorant is being prototyped for console

Riot Games' Valorant officially released for PC just recently and according to Riot's Anna Donlon, it could potentially get a console release in the future.

Riot Games' phenomenally successful closed beta (which boosted Twitch's viewer count substantially due to people wanting to get access to the game) has officially ended as the game recently officially released exclusively for PC but in a recent interview with Valorant's executive producer Anna Donlon over at Gamespot, the PC exclusivity could dissolve, opening the game up to console players as well.

When asked about a potential multiplatform release, Donlon stated the following; "We are definitely prototyping that right now," but followed up by explaining that that doesn't mean that a console release will happen; "But there's a way to play this game and there's a way to experience this game that we're not entirely sure translates completely to console play".

A console version of Valorant could happen, but Donlon states that even though it's being prototyped now; "it definitely wasn't the focus out of the gate. If we were to do it, it'll definitely be delayed".

Would you play Valorant on console?

Valorant

