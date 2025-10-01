Valorant Game Changers Stage 3 has begun: Here are the teams in attendance

HQ

The women's Valorant Game Changers season will come to a close later than the men's season, as the Championship is to conclude in late November. With this being the case, there is still one final stage to complete, which actually began yesterday. With this in mind, here are the teams in attendance at Stage 3 and also the dates for when it will conclude.

Game Changers Stage 3 EMEA teams:



Karmine Corp GC



GiantX GC



SK Nebula



G2 Gozen



Twisted Minds Orchid



BLVKHND



Frick My Chungus Life



ZennIT Orange GC



Zerance Mint



Al Qadsiah Corals



To begin with, a group stage is underway where the various teams will each play one another up until October 14. After this, the top six will advance to the playoffs to compete in a knockout bracket where the two best teams from the groups also get a first-round-bye match. The playoffs will run between October 17 and November 2, and the winner will even earn a spot at the Championship (alongside the two other best points scoring teams from EMEA this year) that occurs between November 20-30 in South Korea.