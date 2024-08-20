Valorant Game Changers EMEA: Stage 3 Grand Finals to be held in Istanbul

HQ

For the first time ever, Valorant Game Changers action in the EMEA will be going on the road. The competitive scene is set to use the coming Stage 3 - Grand Finals as the perfect opportunity to take the action to a new location and venue for in-person and live competition.

It will be Istanbul, Türkiye that is set to be the host city and country, with the ESA Arena being the place to be when the competition rolls into town. It does seem like it's just the Grand Finals being held live however, as the rest of the action is set to be online only. Either way, the event will serve as the place that the EMEA representatives for the Game Changers Championship are confirmed.

It should also be said that once the Valorant Champions Tour season ends, we can look forward to Off/Season events too, including one being held at the Paris Games Week from October 24. 14 VCT teams and Challengers teams will be in attendance and fighting over a €30,000 prize pool.

Will you be watching the Game Changers EMEA: Stage 3 - Grand Final?